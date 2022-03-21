PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is once again offering its popular energy-saving tree program.

The program, now in its 13th season, offers free trees to 1,000 Rhode Island residents.

DEM Agriculture and Forestry Chief Ken Ayars said registration for the program opens Friday. Anyone interested in receiving a tree can reserve one online.

Ayars said the program has helped Rhode Islanders save energy and lower utility bills by strategically planting trees on their properties.

“Planting a tree in the right place can improve air quality, sequester carbon, and help manage stormwater runoff,” Ayars said. “It’s a terrific way for Rhode Islanders to reduce their energy costs today and in the years to come, and a tangible way to stand up to climate change.”

“We’re especially pleased to offer free trees now, when many of us are spending more time in our backyards because of the pandemic,” he added.

The DEM has not yet announced which tree species it will be offering, but did specify that all of the trees will be four-to-six feet tall and will come in three-gallon containers.

Residents can retrieve their trees at one of four scheduled pick-up events, all of which will take place from 9 a.m. to noon:

April 23 Richmond Elementary School

Richmond Elementary School April 30 Monsignor Gadoury School

Monsignor Gadoury School May 7 Colt State Park

Colt State Park May 14 R.I. Tree Council Headquarters

Anyone who wants to receive a free tree must be a Rhode Island resident and must reserve one online beforehand.