RI DEM to launch new, consolidated website next month

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM) has unveiled a new website that will serve as a “one-stop-shop where Rhode Islanders who fish, hunt, and boat may obtain all the licenses, permits and tags they need.”

The website, dubbed “Rhode Island Outdoors,” will launch in mid-February. The DEM claims the new website will “modernize and simplify all outdoors licensing and permitting services that DEM administers.”

DEM Acting Director Terry Gray described the new website as “a very big step forward” in terms of improving user experience.

“[Rhode Island Outdoors] will make license renewals speedier, more streamlined, and more hassle-free,” Gray said. “It will allow hunters, anglers, and boaters to spend more time outside and on the water, which is where they want to be.”

Last year, the DEM issued nearly 8,000 hunting licenses, more than 25,000 freshwater fishing licenses and approximately 50,000 saltwater fishing licenses.

To make the transition as seamless as possible, the DEM said data from the current system will be imported into the new website, including customer profiles, purchase history and hunter certification information.

The new website will require Rhode Islanders to input their Social Security Number. The goal of this new feature, according to the DEM, is to ensure users have a “secure and unique” account.

The DEM said users will only need to input their Social Security Number once, unless they choose it as a means of accessing their account instead of the traditional username/password. Users can also choose to access their account by inputting their customer ID or driver’s license number.