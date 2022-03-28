EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) has officially set a date for the one-day controlled burn on a part of Dutch Island.

The DEM said the burn on Dutch Island, which is a state-owned property located in Narragansett Bay between North Kingstown and Jamestown, will take place on Tuesday weather permitting.

The burn will pose no threat to the public, acceding to the DEM, though smoke will most likely be visible from the Jamestown Bridge.

Residents in surround communities may also smell the smoke. The DEM urges people in the surrounding communities not to contact emergency services during the burn, especially since it will be monitored by local wildland firefighters.

Controlled burns are common practice among wildlife biologists to “prevent unplanned, destructive wildfires and create a mosaic of diverse habitats for native plants and animals,” according to the DEM.