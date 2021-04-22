RI DEM: Seemingly insignificant actions can have a big environmental impact

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is encouraging small ways to live more sustainably, not only on Earth Day, but every day.

When simple things, such as shutting off unused lights, turning off the water when brushing your teeth and recycling, are taken together, the DEM said it can lead to big results.

“Taking stock of our individual actions and making concrete changes in our own behavior during Earth Week and throughout the year are meaningful ways to reduce emissions and preserve our environment,” DEM Director Janet Coit said.

Earlier this month, Gov. Dan McKee signed the Act on Climate bill which aims to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions.

“I am proud of Rhode Island’s advocates and leaders who stepped up to enact a strong bill to combat climate change earlier this month. As the Ocean State, we see the direct impacts of climate change, from more intense storms to hotter summers,” Coit added.

Coit said the state of Narragansett Bay is much cleaner than anytime it has been in the past century, but there’s still more work to be done.

“The bay, the upper bay and the rivers area much cleaner with heathier wildlife and recreation returning to these areas,” she said.

Coit and her team visited several businesses on Earth Day to commend them for their efforts to protect the state’s environment.

“Your willingness to take bold actions to clean up the environment and support local jobs is having a profound impact on people’s lives,” Coit said. “There’s work going on in every community. It’s not something that can be solved with one big infrastructure project.”

The most important work that still needs to be done in Rhode Island includes addressing storm run off, which comes from roads, parking lots and continues to pollute the state’s water, according to Coit.

“That is why we close certain areas to shell fishing and we ask people not to recreate in urban rivers because pollution runs off into the bay,” she said.

Coit said the Narragansett Bay Commission is working on a huge project which targets the combined sewage overflow problem that happens after rain.

“That project is going forward and will really really improve making the bay safer for public health in particular,” she said.

So what else can you do to help? Coit said there are plenty of ways Rhode Islanders can contribute.

“It’s as basic as picking up your pet’s waste,” she said. “Making sure that litter doesn’t blow out of your recycling barrel. There is a lot of individual actions that are small, but cumulatively, they make a big impact.”

The DEM has provided 12 steps that Rhode Islanders can follow to lead a more sustainable life: