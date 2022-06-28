PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Have you ever gotten to the beach, only to realize you forgot to pack sunscreen?

Well if you’re in Rhode Island, you may be in luck. The R.I. Department of Health announced Tuesday that it’s tripling the number of touch-free sunscreen dispensers installed at parks and beaches around the state.

Through a partnership with Raw Elements, the Health Department said 50 additional dispensers are being sent to the following cities and towns:

Central Falls

Charlestown

Coventry

Jamestown

North Kingstown

Pawtucket

Providence

South Kingstown

Warren

Westerly

“There are some scary statistics on the prevalence and consequences of skin cancer, but through this winning coalition of caring partners, I am proud to say that the state of Rhode Island will help save lives,” Gov. Dan McKee said in a news release.

“We are pleased to be tripling the number of places that Rhode Islanders can quickly and easily help keep themselves and their families safe from the harmful effects of the sun,” added interim Health Director Utpala Bandy, MD, MPH. “Remember to apply sunscreen to all areas of the skin exposed to the sun and reapply every two hours.”

Officials said the sunscreen dispensers will have directions in both English and Spanish.