PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In an effort to simplify its licensing and permitting services for hunting, fishing and boating in Rhode Island, the state Department of Environmental Management (DEM) launched a new website on Monday.

The DEM said Rhode Island Outdoors is a one-stop shop where people can take care of business like renewing licenses, permits and tags.

“Tens of thousands of residents and out-of-state visitors alike enjoy hunting, fishing, and boating in Rhode Island, and DEM wants to make their license renewals speedier, more streamlined, and more hassle-free,

acting director Terry Gray said in a news release.

One of the biggest issues the new site will help prevent, according to Gray, is users setting up duplicate accounts, whether by accident or on purpose.

In addition to removing duplicate accounts, the site allows users to set up automatic renewals.

The DEM said it issued around 50,000 saltwater fishing licenses, 25,000 freshwater fishing licenses and 8,000 hunting licenses last year.