Rhode Island on guard against invasive, damaging lanternfly

Environment

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: RI DEM

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Islanders should be on the lookout for a brightly colored invasive insect that could threaten the state’s trees and crops.

Courtesy: RI DEM

The spotted lanternfly has been found in Connecticut and Massachusetts and state environmental officials said Friday they’re surveying the state to see if it’s already arrived.

Native to Asia, the spotted lanternfly feeds on maple, walnut and willow trees and crops such as grapes, apples and hops.

Adults boast spotted wings with bright scarlet underwings and yellow marks on its abdomen.

The state asks residents to inspect outdoor furniture and firewood and to report sightings to the Department of Environmental Management.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 9/30/2020: Joe Fleming

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour