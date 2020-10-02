Rhode Island on guard against invasive, damaging lanternfly

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Islanders should be on the lookout for a brightly colored invasive insect that could threaten the state’s trees and crops.

Courtesy: RI DEM

The spotted lanternfly has been found in Connecticut and Massachusetts and state environmental officials said Friday they’re surveying the state to see if it’s already arrived.

Native to Asia, the spotted lanternfly feeds on maple, walnut and willow trees and crops such as grapes, apples and hops.

Adults boast spotted wings with bright scarlet underwings and yellow marks on its abdomen.

The state asks residents to inspect outdoor furniture and firewood and to report sightings to the Department of Environmental Management.