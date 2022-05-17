CAPE COD (WPRI) — A coyote pup that was found abandoned in Smithfield last month is “getting along swimmingly” with her foster brother in Cape Cod, according to the Cape Wildlife Center.

The center has been taking care of the male pup after a family inadvertently brought him home earlier this month, thinking it was a lost puppy.

Two wildlife rehabilitators brought the orphaned pups together to help them “maintain their wild instincts,” the Cape Wildlife Center said in a Facebook post.

“It was a little slow at first, but once they felt each other out they quickly began to bond,” the post read. “Before long they were wrestling and playing with each other, which is a crucial to their normal development.”

The Rhode Island pup is about two weeks younger and a bit smaller than the Massachusetts pup, so the rehabilitation center waited until she caught up in size to formally introduce the two.

Due to the difference in size, the facility said they won’t be fully left alone just yet, but they will continue to spend a couple hours per day together so they continue to bond.

“Once the female is a little larger, they will move into a larger cage together where we will provide natural climbing items, enrichment activities, and regular health checks. Our primary goal is to raise the pair as naturally as possible,” the post continued.

The center said in order to prepare the pups for life in the wild, they will each need about 300 pounds of “specialty food,” along with regular veterinary checks and preventative medications and vaccines.

“When it comes time for release, it is critical that they have the skills they need to survive and have a healthy fear of humans,” the post said. “Having a sibling to model behavior from goes a long way towards maintaining their wild instincts and we are so grateful that these two bonded so quickly.”