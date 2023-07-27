PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Have you ever seen a blue frog?

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) tells 12 News a rare blue-green frog was spotted last week in the Ocean State.

The DEM said some of Rhode Island’s frog species — including green frogs, leopard frogs and bullfrogs — can exhibit a rare blue coloration.

The mutation is known as “axanthism,” according to the DEM, and is caused by a lack of xanthophore and carotenoid cells, which produce yellow pigment.

The DEM said the frog sighting was reported by the Ragosta family.

(Courtesy: RI Department of Environmental Management)

The most recent sighting appears to be the first to be reported since 2019, according to the DEM. It’s also one of three total sightings reported to the DEM to date.

The DEM said it’s possible more blue-green frogs have been spotted over the years, though most likely go unreported.

Rhode Island has the highest diversity of amphibians in the country, according to the DEM, with 18 different species.

The DEM would not disclose where the frog was found.

Anyone who wishes to report a blue frog sighting, or other wildlife