Providence asks residents to stop using pesticides, herbicides on their lawns, gardens

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ In celebration of Earth Day, Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza launched a campaign that encourages city residents to stop using harmful chemicals like pesticides and fertilizers.

The “Pesticide Free PVD” program aims to keep toxins and chemicals out of the state’s waterways and promote a healthy ecosystem.

Elorza said the Providence Parks Department is leading by example by stopping the use of pesticides and herbicides in city parks and playgrounds.

“I’m proud of the hard work our parks department has undertaken to eliminate the use of chemicals in almost all instances in our parks and greenspaces,” Elorza said. “This is not only great for the environment, but it means our children can play safely in these spaces without the risk of being exposed to harmful toxins.”

A recent report released by the city and the Audubon Society of Rhode Island cites the Roger Williams Botanical Center is an example of how pesticide-free policies can have a positive impact on the environment.

The report states that, since the Botanical Center doesn’t use pesticides or herbicides, they keep beneficial insects inside the center and also have three goats that “provide weed control throughout Roger Williams Park.”

Elorza said all residents who take the online pledge to not use pesticides or chemicals on their lawns and gardens will receive a free yard sign.

“We want to continue to invite all of our residents and our kids to enjoy our parks, but we want them to be able to enjoy them in as safe a way as possible,” Elorza said. “That’s why it’s important to make sure we’re not using cancer-causing chemicals to fertilize our parks. We’re not using pesticides, we’re being very creative … We’re taking the lead as a city, but we know we can’t do it alone.”

The city also provided a series of tips for residents to consider to be successful in keeping a pesticide-free lawn and garden: