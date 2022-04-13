PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A new exhibit at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence explores planet Earth, the environment and our future.

Fukishima wave by Richard Friedberg

“It’s art and science,” said Barnaby Evans of the WaterFire Arts Center. “It’s taking a different approach to what’s complicated and an important subject as we look at climate change and things that are changing in the world and need to figure out how to solve.”

There are 51 art pieces by 17 artists from six continents to explore, along with nearly 30 panels of science and information on the story of Rhode Island and its environment.

‘Gaia’ by Luke Jerram is a 46-foot-wide spinning Earth that can be seen from anywhere in the room.

Similar to the moon exhibit in 2019, "Gaia" is now on display at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence….fascinating exhibit. pic.twitter.com/skI5bJXDCw — T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) April 13, 2022

The ‘Extinction Bell’ will occasionally ring out through the large open room of the exhibit, representing the moment a different species becomes extinct on our planet.

‘Algae Bloom’ by Jamestown artist Joan Hall

Local artist Joan Hall’s luminous ‘Algae Bloom’ makes people aware of what too many nutrients like animal waste or fertilizer can do to the environment.

Representing our living, breathing Earth — boulders move, surprising anyone who walks by the rocks.

“There are six large, wonderful sculptures by Richard Friedberg that look at storms, fire storms, tornadoes, the change that is happening in weather and sort of looked at both the awe of those, the power, the scale,” Evans said.

The tornado stands 21 feet tall and looks ominous as it stands in the corner of the room.

The Fukishima wave from the 2011 tsunami in Japan is haunting, as is an evocative reminder of the 2019 Mendocino, California, wildfires.

The entire exhibit, which is free to the public, was created to get people talking about weather, climate and our future.

“It’s a piece to start those conversations, and they won’t end here,” Evans added. “Art is sometimes a very good way to bring people together to start having those conversation.”

The exhibit is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and open late (until 9 p.m.) on Thursdays and Fridays. It runs through May 1.