Courtesy: Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management

Courtesy: Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Anglers rejoice!

The R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is restocking more than 100 freshwater ponds and lakes across the state.

The popular fishing holes will be fully stocked with a variety of fish just in time for Opening Day on April 9.

“Opening Day is a special event and tradition for tens of thousands of Rhode Islanders who head out on the second Saturday of April to a favorite fishing spot to reel in their first trout of the season,” DEM Acting Director Terry Gray said. “It’s also an event that encapsulates much of DEM’s mission and values of protecting and managing Rhode Island’s natural resources to preserve and improve our quality of life.”

The DEM is dropping more than 60,000 hatchery-raised rainbow, brook, golden rainbow and brown trout into waterways across the state.

In addition to the trout, the DEM is also stocking waterways with 4,000 Sebago salmon.

Anglers that hook a golden rainbow trout between Opening Day and May 8 will be eligible to receive a golden trout pin. The DEM asks people submit photos of their golden rainbow trouts to dem.fishri@dem.ri.gov.

The DEM said there are a few waterways that won’t be stocked this year because access is blocked to those areas, such as Dundery Brook, Wigwam Pond, Wilbur Woods and Little Compton.

The DEM said anglers ages 15 and older must obtain a fishing license. Those who want to keep or possess a trout, or wish to fish in catch-and-release or “fly-fishing only” areas, must also obtain a trout conservation stamp.