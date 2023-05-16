PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island is under a Fire Weather Warning due to the warm and dry conditions.

The R.I. Department of Emergency Management (DEM) is urging the public to be cautious and avoid outdoor burning since the mix of dry and windy conditions increases the chance of fires spreading more quickly.

This means no campfires, charcoal or cooking fires, as well as the use of any devices that emit flames or embers.

A lot of reports of fires being investigated have also been due to improperly disposed cigarettes.

In the past month, crews throughout the state have seen a fair share of forest fires, some burning more than 600 acres.

The DEM says if you see a brush fire to remain calm and call 911 to report it.