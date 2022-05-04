EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — If you’re looking for a full-time or part-time job this summer, the R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is now hiring.

The DEM is looking to bolster its seasonal workforce by hiring more staff to work at the state’s beaches, parks and campgrounds.

DEM Acting Director Terry Gray said the state is looking to build “a robust seasonal workforce.”

“Although there certainly are challenges in the workforce, we’re hopeful that the prospect of higher pay than ever for lifeguard positions, working outside at some of the state’s premier travel destinations, gaining experience for future degree programs and employment, and having the opportunity to meet and work with people from a host of places and backgrounds will attract applicants to these open positions,” Gray said.

The DEM’s goal is to hire 500 seasonal employees for a variety of positions, including lifeguards, park rangers, facilities attendants, groundskeepers, laborers and educators.

Hourly rates for lifeguards ranges from $14 to $17 an hour, while the hourly rate for park rangers ranges from $12.25 to $13.35 per hour.

So far, roughly half of those positions have been filled.

Rhode Island residents ages 16 and older that are interested in applying can do so online.