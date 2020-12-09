Northern Lights: Will we be able to see them in Southern New England?

A G3 Geomagnetic Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday to Friday.

What does this mean?

A solar flare erupted from the sun and is traveling toward the Earth’s atmosphere, leading the NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center to forecast a multi-day solar storm.

The peak is expected to occur Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This storm’s intensity is forecast at G-3. The intensity scale ranges from G-1 (weakest) to G-5 (most intense).

So what’s a solar storm?

Solar particles interact with the Earth’s atmosphere, and the strength of the storm will dictate how high of a chance there is to see the celestial phenomenon known as the aurora borealis (Northern Lights).

Will this be visible in Southern New England?

The aurora likely won’t be visible to the naked eye in our area. However, perhaps a few images could be captured using long exposure.

Northern New England has the best chance to see the Northern Lights and perhaps down into northern Massachusetts.

Below is a list of steps to take in order to have a chance at seeing the aurora borealis. Again, in our immediate viewing area, it’s going to be extremely tough to see anything with the naked eye.

Most pictures you come across will likely have long exposures.

Either way, look north just above the horizon and away from city lights between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m.

With the proper equipment and cameras, the aurora could be seen down into the central U.S.

As you can see, the best chance resides in the North and throughout Canada.

Above is a diagram showing the solar storm crossing through the Earth’s atmosphere after exiting the Sun’s atmosphere.

This solar storm is not forecast to be powerful enough to pose a risk to the power grid.