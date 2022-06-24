PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) put out its first mosquito advisory of the season on Friday, saying there were no diseases detected in the first round of testing.

The DEM said it collected 67 mosquito samples from locations around the state on June 13. The results from the June 20 collection are still pending.

While there were no findings of eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) or West Nile virus, Rhode Islanders are urged to take steps to prevent being bitten.

Put screens on windows and doors

Avoid being outside during sunrise and sunset

Use EPA-approved bug spray

Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants

Remove items that collect water from around your house

Clean gutters and downspouts for proper drainage

Remove unused water from pools, tires, recycling/trash bins, or anything that collects water

Neighboring Massachusetts and Connecticut have also not reported any EEE or WNV findings, according to the DEM.