PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A brand new exhibit highlighting “the beauty and fragility of our world,” is coming to the WaterFire Arts Center.

The exhibit, called “Planet Earth, the Environment and Our Future,” will be on display from April 6 through May 1.

It features Luke Jerram’s “Gaia,” which is a massive 23’ diameter depiction of the entire Earth, as well as Joan Hall’s “Algae Bloom” and Richard Friedberg’s large sculptures of atmospheric phenomena.

The exhibit also provides a visual overview of the roots and development of the climate crisis.

It’s free to the public, though donations to the nonprofit organization are encouraged.

The WaterFire Arts Center hours are Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is also open until 9 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays.

All guests are required to wear face masks upon entering the WaterFire Arts Center.