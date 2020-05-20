New artificial beehive now buzzing in Lincoln

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) ─ There is a new buzz coming from the Blackstone River Watershed Council’s 12-acre property in Lincoln – literally.

John Marsland, president of the Blackstone River Watershed Council, said they installed an artificial beehive over the weekend.

The bee hive was installed a few days before World Bee Day, which takes place annually on May 20.

“We are excited about it because we need bees to live,” Marsland said. “They pollinate one-third of the food that we eat.”

Approximately 20 yards from the beehive will be the site of a new pollinator garden, Marsland said.

He said the garden will be full of vegetation that will prove popular among the bees living next door.

“[It will include] plants that attract bees and humming birds and things like that,” Marsland said of the garden.

He said the garden was made possible by a grant from the Rhode Island Foundation. They’re looking for volunteers with green thumbs to help with watering and weeding.

“There are a lot of volunteer opportunities and enough space for people to spread out, to make it safe for them to go there and help us,” Marsland said. “We don’t have to be on top of each other.”

Here’s how you can help: