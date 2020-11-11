National Grid unveils new green-focused brand

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – National Grid’s new green-focused brand will revolve around more than just the wind.

National Grid Renewables, according to president David Westerman, will re-establish the utility’s commitment to using renewable energy outside of regulated industries.

Westerman reassured that Rhode Island’s hard work in the regulated field won’t be castaway because of the new brand.

“The launch of National Grid Renewables as a brand really just brings together our activities in solar, in wind, in battery storage under a single umbrella,” President of National Grid Renewables Daniel Westerman said.

Westerman said National Grid is “incredibly supportive” of Gov. Gina Raimondo’s goal to make Rhode Island the first state in the country to be 100% powered by renewable energy by 2030.

“I’m fully committed to protecting the beauty of our state and our way of life for future generations,” Raimondo said back in January.

The goal of National Grid Renewables, he said, is to achieve net-zero green-house gas emissions by 2050. Westerman said they’re already ahead of schedule.

“Net-zero by 2050, 90% by 2040, 80% by 2030 … we are at about 70% today,” he said.

National Grid tells 12 News its energy efficiency programs in Rhode Island are third in the nation and, even though onshore wind will receive most of the investment from this new initiative, offshore wind will still be tied in to the effort.

“Offshore wind, as you know from Revolution Wind over in Block Island, over in Rhode Island is an important part in the renewable energy mix as well,” Westerman said.

Westerman said renewable energy is not just about the environment, it’s also about helping local communities and creating jobs, which is especially important amid the coronavirus pandemic.