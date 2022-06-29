NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee put Rhode Island on a path to renewable energy Wednesday morning.

McKee signed legislation requiring all of the state’s electricity to be offset by renewable production by 2033. The law requires the state to achieve its goal in 10 years, accelerating the current annual commitment of electricity generated through renewable sources.

The governor expects the law to propel the state’s economy forward.

“We’re committed to create a strong economy and raise people’s income in the state of Rhode Island,” McKee said. “All the work that has been done in the environment all the work that we need to make sure we are positioned to continue to be second in the country in economic recovery, it’s intersected.”

Rhode Island is now the first state in the country to adopt this standard, according to McKee, adding this will not only help the environment but also the economy and will supply hundreds of good-paying jobs.

“This will be the most aggressive renewable energy standard among any U.S. state and I was able to communicate that to President Biden in last week’s call…our commitment to this effort,” McKee said.

The legislation also increases the number of renewable energy certificates utility companies are required to purchase each year.

Story continues below the video.

The governor said the state is in the planning phase and is working to get construction on target to be finished by 2033.

“This is something as the Ocean State we should be very proud of and energized about,” McKee said.

McKee was joined by Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio and Rep. Deb Ruggiero at the North Providence Solar Landfill.