McKee plans to sign RI climate change bill

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee has indicated that he plans to sign a sweeping climate change bill that would require the state to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The Act on Climate bill — which has already won initial passage in both the House and Senate — is expected to get final votes in both chambers on Tuesday.

New: @GovDanMcKee says he plans to sign the "Act on Climate" – pending a review by the AG.



The bill is expected to be voted on in the House and Senate today.

In addition to Rhode Island reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, the bill also requires the Executive Climate Change Coordinating Council to draft plans to hit that goal and empowers citizens to sue the state after 2025 if the emissions goals aren’t met.

McKee, who succeeded fellow Democrat Gina Raimondo last month, has said he supports the bill’s overall goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, in part due to Rhode Island’s vulnerable coastline. However, McKee sent a letter to lawmakers last week warning that as currently written, the legislation “could lead to expensive, protracted and vexatious litigation” against the state.

The governor said Tuesday afternoon that he was waiting on a review from R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha that would “clarify some of the legal issues.”

“As long as those are straightened out I plan to sign it,” McKee said.

McKee received that review an hour later, in which Neronha said he doesn’t believe his concerns should “undermine or delay the passage of this watershed legislation.”

Here's the letter @AGNeronha sent today to @GovDanMcKee (at McKee's request) telling McKee not to worry about the citizen-suit provision in the Act on Climate bill



Earlier today McKee indicated he'd sign the climate bill once he had this letter from the AG

“Citizens suit provisions, such as the one included in this bill, are not uncommon,” Neronha wrote. “There are both practical and procedural safeguards that prevent specious litigation from advancing in court … at times, we successfully secure swift dismissals of meritless claims and other times we work towards resolutions that require state agencies to correct conduct that fails to meet legal or Constitutional requirements.”

Rhode Island businesses and environmental organizations alike have expressed support for the bill, urging the General Assembly to make the changes McKee has proposed and send it to his desk.

Meg Kerr, senior director of policy at the Audubon Society of Rhode Island, said the accountability provision included within the bill “gives it teeth,” and will ensure the state gets serious about combatting climate change.

Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers are worried the bill might be too costly in the long run and are urging McKee to veto it.