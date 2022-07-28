PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee continued his statewide push toward clean energy Thursday by unveiling a new high-efficiency heat pump program.

The program will offer financial incentives to Rhode Islanders who install electric heat pumps.

“I am proud to announce that Rhode Island residents and businesses will have access to heat pump rebates that will help improve our state’s energy efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” McKee said. “Shifting our thermal sector to electric heat and away from fossil fuels is critical in our fight against climate change.”

“Furthermore, the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions will help lower pollution-induced health impacts, especially for those living in communities with high asthma rates,” he continued.

McKee said the program will help the state meet its goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The program was made possible through funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Interim State Energy Commissioner Christopher Kearns said the program, “offers an excellent opportunity to Rhode Islanders who have been looking for the right time to upgrade their aging oil and natural gas heating systems or air conditioners.”

“This program modernizes and expands our original heat pump incentives to include a greater range of customers and technologies,” Kearns said.

The program will include the following four categories:

Residential Incentive : Available to all Rhode Island customers who currently use fossil fuel heating and cooling appliances.

: Available to all Rhode Island customers who currently use fossil fuel heating and cooling appliances. Enhanced Incentive : Provides additional funds to low-income and disadvantaged customers.

: Provides additional funds to low-income and disadvantaged customers. Community Incentive : Available to Rhode Island small businesses, non-profits, community organizations and public buildings.

: Available to Rhode Island small businesses, non-profits, community organizations and public buildings. Workforce Development Incentive: Provide opportunities to scale up and further train the clean HVAC industry.

The state is asking for the public to weigh in on the program beginning Aug. 31. Kearns said the program will be finalized and made available to Rhode Islanders early next year.