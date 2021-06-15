Mass. wildlife officials begin tracking two baby peregrine falcons

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (WPRI) ─ The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), in partnership with the state’s Division of Fisheries and Wildlife (MassWildlife), successfully banded two peregrine falcon chicks last week.

Biologists with the two state agencies fitted the male chicks with metal leg bands last Monday.

Those bands each have unique identifying numbers which will be used to track their dispersal, lifespan and recovery from injuries, according to MassDOT.

Right now, the chicks are living in the Gillis Bridge nesting box in Newburyport, however, they’re expected to begin hunting for their own territories this coming fall and winter.

In addition to the Gillis Bridge nesting box, MassDOT an MassWildlife monitor 12 other falcon nesting locations statewide, including on the Braga Bridge in Fall River.

