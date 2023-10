(WPRI) — The manatee spotted last month in Rhode Island waters has been found dead offshore, according to Mystic Aquarium officials.

“We are so saddened by it,” Sara Callan, manager of Mystic’s animal rescue program, told 12 News.

Callan previously saw the animal in Narragansett last month and said it appeared healthy then. Mystic’s team hasn’t been able to get a closer look at the animal yet, she added.

No word yet on the cause of death.

