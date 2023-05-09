PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is expanding its energy-saving tree program this year.

The DEM said it has 1,000 additional trees in stock to mail to Rhode Island residents.

To receive a free tree, the DEM is asking Rhode Island residents to first sign up online and map their house using an interactive tool. That way, the DEM can select the right species of tree for the location.

The trees will be mailed in one-gallon containers to interested Rhode Islanders for free beginning May 19.

The DEM began handing out 1,000 free trees to Rhode Islanders across the state late last month.

Planting just one tree can save homeowners up to 20% on energy bills, thanks to the shade they provide during the summer and protection from wind in the winter, according to the DEM. Other benefits of planting trees include improving air quality and reducing stormwater runoff.

“Planting the right tree in the right place is a terrific way for Rhode Islanders to reduce their energy costs today and in the years to come,” DEM Director Terry Gray said, adding that it is also “a tangible way to stand up to climate change.”

The trees offered by the DEM include the northern red oak, pin oak and American sycamore, all of which can grow up to 50 feet tall. Smaller trees, such as the white flowering dogwood, eastern redbud and serviceberry, are also available.