How has COVID-19 affected air pollution in RI?

PROVIDENCE – Empty highways, closed storefronts and abandoned city streets are becoming a new way of life in Rhode Island ever since the coronavirus pandemic forced everyone to stay indoors.

Since Gov. Gina Raimondo issued State of Emergency, traffic volumes have dropped nearly 50% statewide, according to Darren Austin from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM).

Austin recently sifted through new data regarding pollution in the Ocean State – specifically regarding small pollution particles called PM2.5 and Nitrogen Dioxide.

Both types of pollutants, Austin said, tend to cause problems in Rhode Island, especially during the warmer months, but ever since the coronavirus outbreak took hold, PM2.5 particles have decreased nearly 20% and Nitrogen Dioxide levels have dropped roughly 30%.

To analyze the data, Austin said he used a monitoring site near I-95 named “Near Road” and compared this past month to the same time period over the past five years, three years and last year.

While decreased pollution is likely partly due to lighter traffic caused by the COVID-19 restrictions, Austin said it’s not the only contributing factor.

“Our air quality in Rhode Island is really heavily driven by our weather pattern,” he said.

Austin said the majority of Rhode Island’s air pollution is dragged in from the New York City metro area on days with a lazy breeze from the southwest. With all of the recent storms and wind, there probably would have been a drop in the air pollution even without the decrease in traffic.

“When things are moving around, it really dilutes any pollution problem we would have,” he said.

As ozone season begins in May and continues into September, Austin said he will be watching closely.

“It will be very interesting to see how the ozone season plays out with the major reductions in these pre-cursor pollutants…the pollutants that lead to the formation of ozone,” he said.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines