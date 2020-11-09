Target 12 on WPRI.com

Homeowners should check for potential damage following recent earthquake, expert says

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Residents across Southern New England woke up to the ground shaking Sunday morning when a 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck Buzzards Bay, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Dr. John Ebel, a research scientist at Weston Observatory, said the earthquake was felt as far up as southern New Hampshire and as far west as Hartford, Connecticut.

The New Bedford Fire Department is advised anyone who felt the earthquake to check their gas lines, furnace and smokestack for potential damage and make sure they have a working carbon monoxide detector.

If there’s no apparent damage, Vice President of Home and Commercial services with GEM Plumbing Joseph Andrade said homeowners should conduct a visual inspection to make sure nothing has shifted or moved out of place.

“Any of the gas piping, or anything to do with the piping of the household, check to make sure nothing has broken and there’s nothing leaking,” Andrade said.

Andrade said homeowners that smell a gas-like odor should vacate immediately and call 911.

“I would call the authorities to shut it down and basically have a licensed professional go in and take a look at it and make the repairs,” he said.

12 News has learned National Grid inspected its gas and electric systems across Rhode Island and Massachusetts soon after Sunday’s earthquake. No damage was reported.

Andrade said another sign to look for is a change in water pressure.

“Sometimes you can hear water leaking, you can see water leakin, or something under the ground is pinched or broken off,” he said. “Homeowners will notice a drop in water pressure.”

In case another earthquake hits the region in the near future, Andrade suggested ensuring that all pipes are properly secured and equipment is fastened down to prevent further damage.

