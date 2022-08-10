PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Have you seen any wild turkeys, deer, reptiles, or amphibians lately? Environmental officials want to hear from you.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is asking the public to help with their research by submitting wild animal sightings through its Survey123 Field App.

Submitting a report is simple, the DEM says: just take a photo of the animal, open the app on your phone or computer, and follow the steps.

With help from the community, Rhode Island’s wildlife populations will continue to thrive, according to the DEM.

HERP OBSERVER (Year-round): Submit sightings of frogs, toads, salamanders, snakes, and turtles to Rhode Island’s State Herpetologist. The goal is to help identify where these animals reside in the state and where conservation efforts should be focused. Report a reptile or amphibian sighting »

WILD TURKEY BROOD SURVEY (July 1 – Aug. 31): The goal of this survey is to collect a total of 300 sightings of turkey hens (females), toms (males), and poults (young). Report a turkey sighting »

SUMMER DEER SURVEY (Aug. 1 – Sep. 30): Scientists are looking for assistance in spotting does (females), bucks (males), and fawns (young) throughout the state. Some tips of recording deer include doing so from dawn to dusk, record all deer observed but do not report the same deer multiple times. Avoid including trail camera counts in your observations. Report a deer sighting »

To learn more, visit the DEM’s website.