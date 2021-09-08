RI DEM brings back popular energy-saving tree program

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — Are you looking to make your yard a little greener?

The R.I. Department of Management (DEM) is once again offering its popular energy-saving tree program.

DEM Agriculture and Forestry Chief Ken Ayars said registration for the program opens Thursday. Anyone interested in receiving a tree can reserve one online.

The program, now in its 13th season, helps Rhode Islanders beautify their yards while also lowering their utility bills.

“Planting a tree in the right place can improve air quality, sequester carbon, and help manage

stormwater runoff,” Ayars said.

Free Trees Available, Just in Time for Fall Planting 🌳🍂https://t.co/mAYupbmOGQ pic.twitter.com/C3H6Oc5HUQ — Rhode Island Dept of Environmental Management (@RhodeIslandDEM) September 8, 2021

The DEM is offering 1,000 trees this season to residents free of charge. The only catch is you have to reserve one before they’re all claimed by other tree enthusiasts.

“It’s a terrific way for Rhode Islanders to reduce their energy costs today and in the years to come, and a tangible way to stand up to climate change,” Ayars said.

All of the trees will be four-to-six feet tall and will come in three-gallon containers.

This season, the DEM is offering the following species: Black Tupelo, Dawn Redwood, Exclamation London Planetree, Jefferson American Elm, Persian Ironwood, Red Sunset Maple, Shantung Maple, Trident Maple and Tulip poplar.

Residents can retrieve their trees at one of four scheduled pick-up events, all of which will take place from 9 a.m. to noon: