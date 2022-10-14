EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The latest foliage update, courtesy of The Foliage Report, has been issued for New England and we’re starting to see increasing color locally.

Our recent warm and dry days followed by clear and chilly nights makes for a great recipe for beautiful fall colors.

The peak foliage isn’t expected to arrive in Southern New England until late October into early November, but plenty of color can already be seen in Northern New England.

As of the latest update, all of Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts is seeing some color with more expected over the coming weeks.

Much of Northern New England is already experiencing peak foliage.

The latest forecast brings the potential for heavy rain and windy conditions Thursday night into Friday, which could have an impact on leaves falling prematurely.