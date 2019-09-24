Expert: Decline in bat population may be attributed to elevated EEE risk

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Could a decline in New England’s bat population be contributing to the spread of eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) this year?

R.I. Wildlife Rehabilitators Executive Director Kristen Fletcher tells Eyewitness News it may be a factor since bats are essential in controlling the insect population.

“One of the issues with bats is that they don’t have a lot of offspring annually,” she said. “The more bats you have, the fewer insects there will be out there.”

Fletcher believes the smaller population of bats could be one of the reasons the region is seeing a high number of mosquito samples testing positive for the potentially deadly disease.

According to the R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM), bats are the primary predator of night-flying insects. The two main types that live in Rhode Island are big and little brown bats.

The DEM says certain bats can eat nearly 50% of their body weight in insects each night.

Fletcher said a possible reason for the decline in the bat population could be due to the spread of a fungus that causes “white-nose syndrome.”

According to the DEM, white-nose syndrome wakes the bat from hibernation earlier than usual, leading them out into the cold with no food or water.

So far this year, disease-carrying mosquitoes have resulted in the death of five New England residents, including one in Rhode Island, two in Connecticut and three in Massachusetts.

The uptick in EEE cases this year is a reminder for everyone to take extreme precautions to prevent mosquito bites. Health officials are urging everyone to stay indoors from dusk to dawn, use repellent with DEET and to wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts and high socks while outside during peak biting hours.