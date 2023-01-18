(WPRI) — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that it will be conducting “comprehensive reviews” of completed cleanup work at several “hazardous waste” sites in Rhode Island and Massachusetts this year.

The five-year review aims to assess previous remediation efforts of sites on the EPA’s National Priority List.

The following sites will be reviewed by EPA:

Rhode Island

Massachusetts

“Throughout the process of designing and constructing a cleanup at a hazardous waste site, EPA’s primary goal is to make sure the remedy will be protective of public health and the environment, especially for communities that have been overburdened by pollution,” EPA New England Regional Administrator David Cash said.