WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — A recreational fisherman is facing violations after environmental police boarded his boat off the coast of Westerly over the weekend.

According to the R.I. Department of the Environmental Management, the officers found 206 scup on board the vessel, more than twice the legal catch limit for the three-person crew. In addition, six of the scup were undersized.

The DEM said the limit for three licensed fishermen is 90 scup.

The operator of the vessel was given a court summons for exceeding the daily possession limit of scup and possession of undersize scup, as well as a civil citation for a boating safety violation.

The officers also arrested one of the members of the crew who had an open bench warrant for failing to appear on a prior fisheries operation.

“DEM’s Division of Law Enforcement (DLE) takes poaching very seriously,” the DEM’s Evan LaCross said in a statement. “Poachers steal opportunities from anglers that follow regulations and selfishly deplete our precious natural resources.”

LaCross encouraged people to report suspected poaching by calling (401) 222-3070.

“The more information that we receive from the public, the more efficiently DLE can use its resources to respond to other critical duties,” LaCross explained.

The DEM said the seized scup was donated to Amos House, a nonprofit that provides support to Rhode Islanders who are hungry, homeless or in crisis.

Visit the DEM’s website to learn more about Rhode Island fishing regulations.