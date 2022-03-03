EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A new study in Massachusetts found leatherback turtles that get entangled in fishing gear have a better chance of survival if the entanglement is reported quickly.

Scientists are using this data to urge boaters to report entanglement sightings, but also warn people not to attempt to disentangle the turtles themselves.

Dr. Kara Dodge, a research scientist at the New England Aquarium, which led the study, said if an untrained person attempts to disentangle or cut lining from a leatherback sea turtle, they can hurt the animal and themselves.

“You have a knife involved, you have a 1,000-pound flailing animal that could certainly accidentally hit you in the head,” Dodge explained. “A lot of things can go wrong if you don’t know what you’re doing.”

Additionally, she said many people only manage to partially detangle the animal, removing the heaviest part of the gear.

“So they’ll cut the pot off and the turtle will swim away with wraps of line around it, which essentially is a death sentence for the turtle,” Dodge added. “They can’t shed that line on their own.”

The high number of recreational boaters in the area helps rescue teams identify entanglements, according to Dodge. From all entanglements reported in the study, 62% came from recreational boaters, while 26% were reported by “other sources” and 12% were from commercial fishermen.

Of the 280 confirmed sea turtle entanglements documented over 15 years, 272 were leatherback turtles. Dodge said out of the four species of turtles found in Massachusetts waters, leatherbacks are more likely to get caught because they’re larger and more prevalent. The leatherback sea turtle is the largest turtle in the world, growing up to six feet long and weighing up to 1,000 pounds.

Leatherback turtles are getting caught primarily in pots and traps, which are fixed-gear fisheries. Dodge said a solution to the problem could be to use trawls and ropeless gear and to reduce vertical lines.

Leatherback sea turtles’ feeding grounds overlap with many buoy lines, Dodge added, which can also cause entanglements.

Efforts to save this endangered species can affect local fisheries: turtles feed on jellyfish, which plays an important role in controlling jellyfish populations.

“When you have out-of-control blooms of jellyfish, they’re going to eat everything,” Dodge said. “They’re going to eat everything that’s small, and that’s not great for fisheries, obviously.”

The Center for Coastal Studies manages entanglement response in the region. If you spot an entangled sea turtle, you can call them at 1-800-900-3622.