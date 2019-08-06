EEE risk triples around Southeastern Massachusetts

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The number of Massachusetts communities at high risk of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) is growing.

Massachusetts health officials said Monday nine more cities and towns on the South Shore are now considered “high risk” for mosquitoes carrying EEE. That was in addition to 16 announced last week, most of which were on the Southcoast, bringing the total up to 22.

The “high risk” municipalities are New Bedford, Acushnet, Fairhaven, Freetown, Lakeville, Marion, Mattapoisett, Middleboro, and Rochester. Dartmouth, Fall River, and Wareham are considered moderate risk.

Because of the risk, organizers of the New Bedford National Night Out community event set for Tuesday night at Ashley Park said they decided to postpone the event to Aug.20 at 1 p.m.

Fairhaven’s National Night Out event will go on as scheduled Tuesday night but will be cut short one hour and end at 7 p.m.

In Rochester, all beaches, parks, ball fields and town events will close 30 minutes before dusk, with the intention of keeping people indoors during peak mosquito hours.

Health officials urge residents to take additional precautions like using bug repellent with DEET, wearing long pants, long sleeves and high socks if outside between dusk and dawn, and removing any standing water.

So far in 2019, no human or animal EEE cases have been detected. EEE is a rare, but potentially deadly disease that attacks the brain.