Drivers urged to keep an eye out for street-crossing turtles

SAUNDERSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — With several turtles being hit by cars across the state, the Wildlife Rehabilitators Association of Rhode Island is warning drivers to be on the lookout for turtles in the roadway.

The agency posted photos to Facebook of a couple of turtles that were hit by cars and brought to the wildlife rehab center in North Kingstown.

“Not only is it nesting season, but the warm and wet weather we’ve had recently is perfect for turtles,” the post reads.

According to the agency, one of the turtles photographed had to be euthanized after suffering organ damage and a split jaw.

The other turtle is still in rehab and will hopefully be fully healed by next summer. The agency said she was found “loaded with eggs” that they hope to incubate and hatch.

The agency said drivers need to be cautious of turtles on the roadway and help them across the street if possible.

Anyone who sees a turtle that was hit by a car or accidentally hits a turtle should check for life and bring it to a wildlife clinic as soon as possible. The agency said turtles can usually survive extreme injuries, but will suffer immensely without treatment.

Patching turtle shells takes an extensive amount of training, equipment and antibiotics, according to the agency, meaning no one should try to patch a turtle’s shell on their own.

The Wildlife Rehabilitators Association of RI is located at 2685 Tower Hill Road in Saunderstown and can be contacted by calling (401) 294-6363.