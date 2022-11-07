EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Those who enjoy local recreational fishing can look forward to freshly-stocked salmon and trout for Veterans Day.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) will be stocking eight ponds and lakes on Nov. 9-10.

“Stocking fish in popular waterbodies is a gesture by which DEM honors Rhode Island veterans for their service, sacrifice, and duty done,” DEM Director Terry Gray said. “We hope many veterans will get outside and drop a line in the water this weekend.”

DEM will stock the following bodies of water with trout and salmon:

Barber Pond, South Kingstown

Meadow Brook Pond, Richmond

Olney Pond, Lincoln State Park, Lincoln

Simmons Mill Pond, Little Compton

Silver Spring Lake, North Kingstown

Watchaug Pond, Charlestown

Willet Pond, East Providence

Wyoming Pond in Hope Valley will only be stocked with trout.

The DEM said cyanobacteria alerts will prevent stocking in some bodies of water, and stocking updates will be available each afternoon.