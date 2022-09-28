DEM’s Division of Fish and Wildlife stocking fish in R.I. waterways/c. Sarah Petrarca

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Local bodies of water will be getting a fresh restock of trout ahead of Columbus Day weekend.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announced Wednesday it will stock 24 waterways with brook and rainbow trout for the fall season.

The DEM said some areas will not be stocked due to drought conditions and blue-green algae blooms.

The following areas will be stocked beginning Thursday, Sept. 29:

Barber Pond (South Kingstown)

Barberville to Wyoming Pond, Richmond (Hopkinton)

Bradford Fishing Area (Westerly)

Breakheart Pond (Exeter)

Browning Mill Pond (Exeter)

Carbuncle Pond (Coventry)

Carolina Trout Pond (Richmond)

Cronan Landing (Richmond)

Eight Rod Farm Pond (Tiverton)

Grantville to Route 95 (Hopkinton)

Hope Valley Fishing Area (Hopkinton)

Kings Factory Bridge (Charlestown)

Lower Shannock (Charlestown)

Meadow Brook Pond (Richmond)

Olney Pond, Lincoln State Park (Lincoln)

Route 165 to Barberville (Exeter, Hopkinton)

Round Top Ponds (Burrillville)

Shippee Sawmill Pond (Foster)

Silver Spring Lake (North Kingstown)

Spring Grove Pond (Glocester)

Stafford Pond (Tiverton)

Upper Pawtuxet (Hope) (Scituate)

Willet Pond (East Providence)

Woodville (Richmond, Hopkinton)

The DEM said the stocking will continue through Friday, Oct. 7.

Stocking updates will be available each day on the DEM’s website