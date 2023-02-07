PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) will hold a public workshop on Feb. 15.

The workshop will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will focus on the proposed 2024-25 freshwater fishing season and the 2023-24 and 2024-25 hunting and trapping seasons and bag limits.

The goal is to keep the public informed about regulatory proposals currently under consideration by the DEM’s Division of Fish and Wildlife and give the community a chance to provide feedback.

The DEM said the meeting won’t be recorded.

The workshop will be held in the James Giles Community Room at Cranston Central Library on 140 Sockanosset Cross Road in Cranston.