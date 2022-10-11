EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Pheasant hunting season begins later this week, and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is making sure the state’s management areas are well stocked.

The DEM said it will be restocking pheasants twice a week at the following locations through early December:

Arcadia

Big River

Black Hut

Buck Hill

Carolina

Durfee Hill

Eight Rod Farm

Great Swamp

Nicholas Farm

Sapowet Marsh

Simmons Mill

Pheasant hunting season runs from Saturday, Oct. 15, through Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The DEM issued some reminders about the current regulations: