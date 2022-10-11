EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Pheasant hunting season begins later this week, and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is making sure the state’s management areas are well stocked.
The DEM said it will be restocking pheasants twice a week at the following locations through early December:
- Arcadia
- Big River
- Black Hut
- Buck Hill
- Carolina
- Durfee Hill
- Eight Rod Farm
- Great Swamp
- Nicholas Farm
- Sapowet Marsh
- Simmons Mill
Pheasant hunting season runs from Saturday, Oct. 15, through Tuesday, Feb. 28.
The DEM issued some reminders about the current regulations:
- Daily bag limit of two birds
- Hunters 15 and older must have a Rhode Island hunting license and game bird permit
- Youth hunters ages 12 to 14 must have junior hunting license and game bird permit and be in immediate supervision of a fully licensed adult 21 or older.