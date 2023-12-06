PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announced plans to add salmon and trout to four freshwater ponds.

This procedure will take place the week of Dec. 10.

DEM said this decision was made following the recent lifting of Cyanobacteria alerts in multiple ponds across the lake, as well as dam repairs.

Cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae, can be found on the surface of a pond and looks similar to spilled green paint. This is a very normal occurrence, but some cyanobacteria can produce toxins harmful to humans and pets.

Below are the species going into the following ponds:

Carbuncle Pond, Coventry: Sebago Salmon, Brook and Rainbow Trout

Melville (Upper) Pond, Portsmouth: Sebago Salmon, Brook and Rainbow Trout

Melville (Lower) Pond, Portsmouth: Sebago Salmon, Brook and Rainbow Trout

Wyoming Pond, Hopkinton: Rainbow Trout

With the release, DEM also reminded the public of the following fishing restrictions, which outlaw:

Taking any trout or charr species from the water under eight inches.

Possessing more than two Atlantic salmon per day — Atlantic salmon should be included in the daily limit for trout, salmon or charr. The minimum size for this species of salmon is 11 inches.

Keeping trout or salmon without a fishing license.

Taking any freshwater fish by net, seine, trawl, or similar devices. Dip nets for fish caught by hook and line are an exception.

Entering or exciting state boat ramps with ANY vegetation attached to the boat, trailers, motors, or any other equipment to limit the risk of invasive aquatic plants spreading.

All regulations and restrictions can be found on the DEM’s website, www.dem.ri.gov.