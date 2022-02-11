EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Islanders will soon have a new way to obtain or renew hunting, fishing and boating licenses and permits, but the system won’t be available for a couple of days.

The R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM) said the Rhode Island Hunting and Fishing ID system (RIHFID) shut down permanently at midnight on Sunday, Feb. 13.

The DEM is now in the process of transitioning to the new Rhode Island Outdoors system which it says will be a “one-stop shop” for all fishing, hunting and boating needs.

The new website is scheduled to launch on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

In the meantime, hunters are told to report deer harvests by calling the DEM at (401) 789-0281 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays.

Harvest reports will be able to submitted online using the new system on Wednesday.