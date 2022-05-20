EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As the weather continues to warm up, Rhode Islanders will be spending more time on and around the water.
For those looking to go fishing, the R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announced Friday that the Division of Fish and Wildlife is stocking more than two dozen ponds and rivers around the state with hatchery-raised trout.
The DEM said the goal is to have the following locations fully stocked by Memorial Day weekend:
Providence County
- Olney Pond, Lincoln Woods State Park, Lincoln
- Upper Rochambeau Pond, Lincoln
- Pawtuxet River North Branch, Scituate, Cranston
- Peck Pond, Burrillville
- Roundtop Ponds, Burrillville
- Shippee Saw Mill Pond, Foster
- Spring Grove Pond, Glocester
- Willett Pond, East Providence
Kent County
- Breakheart Pond, West Greenwich
- Mooseup River, Coventry
- Pawtuxet River South Branch, Coventry, West Warwick
Newport County
- Eight Rod Farm Pond, Tiverton
- Upper Melville Pond, Portsmouth
- Simmons Mill Pond, Little Compton
Washington County
- Alton Pond, Richmond/Hopkinton
- Barber Pond, South Kingstown
- Breakheart Pond, Exeter
- Meadowbrook Pond, Richmond
- Pawcatuck River, Bradford/Hopkinton/Westerly
- Burdickville Access, Hopkinton/Charlestown
- Lower Shannock Access, Charlestown
- Richmond Landing, Westerly, Bradford
- Silver Spring Lake, North Kingstown
- Wood River Barberville Access (KG Ranch Road), Richmond/Hopkinton
- Hope Valley Fishing Area (Dow Field), Hope Valley; Grantville (Route 95), Richmond/Hopkinton, Woodville
- Wyoming Pond, Hopkinton/Richmond
A 2022 fishing license is required for anglers 15 and older. A trout conservation stamp is also required for anyone that wants to keep or possess fish from a catch-and-release or “fly-fishing only” area.