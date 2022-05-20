EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As the weather continues to warm up, Rhode Islanders will be spending more time on and around the water.

For those looking to go fishing, the R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announced Friday that the Division of Fish and Wildlife is stocking more than two dozen ponds and rivers around the state with hatchery-raised trout.

The DEM said the goal is to have the following locations fully stocked by Memorial Day weekend:

Providence County

Olney Pond, Lincoln Woods State Park, Lincoln

Upper Rochambeau Pond, Lincoln

Pawtuxet River North Branch, Scituate, Cranston

Peck Pond, Burrillville

Roundtop Ponds, Burrillville

Shippee Saw Mill Pond, Foster

Spring Grove Pond, Glocester

Willett Pond, East Providence

Kent County

Breakheart Pond, West Greenwich

Mooseup River, Coventry

Pawtuxet River South Branch, Coventry, West Warwick

Newport County

Eight Rod Farm Pond, Tiverton

Upper Melville Pond, Portsmouth

Simmons Mill Pond, Little Compton

Washington County

Alton Pond, Richmond/Hopkinton

Barber Pond, South Kingstown

Breakheart Pond, Exeter

Meadowbrook Pond, Richmond

Pawcatuck River, Bradford/Hopkinton/Westerly

Burdickville Access, Hopkinton/Charlestown

Lower Shannock Access, Charlestown

Richmond Landing, Westerly, Bradford

Silver Spring Lake, North Kingstown

Wood River Barberville Access (KG Ranch Road), Richmond/Hopkinton

Hope Valley Fishing Area (Dow Field), Hope Valley; Grantville (Route 95), Richmond/Hopkinton, Woodville

Wyoming Pond, Hopkinton/Richmond

A 2022 fishing license is required for anglers 15 and older. A trout conservation stamp is also required for anyone that wants to keep or possess fish from a catch-and-release or “fly-fishing only” area.