PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announced it will be stocking 10 local ponds with trout and salmon for recreational fishing.

The DEM said in addition to stocking ponds with rainbow trout and sebago Atlantic salmon, they’re also adding lake trout for the first time in three of the ponds.

The following ponds are scheduled to be restocked starting Monday, Jan. 9:

Barber Pond, South Kingstown: trout, salmon, and lake trout

Round Top Ponds, Burrillville: trout and salmon

Carbuncle Pond, Coventry: trout, salmon, and lake trout

Carolina Trout Pond, Richmond: trout and salmon

Meadow Brook Pond, Richmond: trout and salmon

Melville Ponds, Portsmouth: trout and salmon

Silver Spring Lake, North Kingstown: trout and salmon

Stafford Pond, Tiverton: trout, salmon, and lake trout

Watchaug Pond, Charlestown: trout and salmon

Willet Pond, East Providence: trout and salmon

The DEM also reminded residents that an updated fishing license is required to go fishing for those 15 and older. Only two salmon and/or trout can be kept per day.

The winter fishing season runs through the end of February.

For a full list of Rhode Island freshwater fishing rules and regulations, visit the DEM’s website.