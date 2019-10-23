DEM police charge suspected fish poacher

46 tautog DEM Environmental Police said they seized on a known poacher’s boat. (Photo: RI DEM)

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An accused fish poacher is charged with violating tautog limits, the R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announced Wednesday.

The DEM said environmental police officers boarded a boat last week belonging to a poacher well-known to them. The officers found 46 tautog, 41 of which were undersized, according to the DEM.

Per state fishing regulations, the limit on tautog is 10 per day. Also, any tautog under 16 inches must be thrown back.

The DEM said the fish were donated to Amos House, which provides needy families with food and other vital goods and resources.