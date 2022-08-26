PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s that time of year again.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is once again offering 1,000 free trees to residents through its popular energy-saving tree program.

The program, now in its 14th season, aims to help state residents save energy and lower their utility bills by strategically planting trees on their properties.

“Planting trees in our neighborhoods makes them greener and provides shade to keep people cooler and healthier in hot weather,” DEM Director Terry Gray said. “These are investments in our communities and the quality of life throughout Rhode Island, particularly in our cities.”

“It’s a terrific way for Rhode Islanders to reduce their energy costs today and in the years to come,” he added.

Rhode Islanders interested in reserving a tree can register online starting Aug. 26. This season, the DEM is offering a variety of different tree species: Shantung maple, Pawpaw, Trident Maple, Katsura, Tupelo, Bald Cypress, Frontier Elm and Red Oak.

Residents can retrieve their trees at one of four scheduled pick-up events, all of which will take place from 9 a.m. to noon:

Sept. 10 at Richmond Elementary School

at Richmond Elementary School Sept. 17 at Colt State Park

at Colt State Park Sept. 24 at Dexter Training Ground Park

at Dexter Training Ground Park Oct. 1 at R.I. Tree Council Headquarters

Trees are typically 4 to 6 feet tall and are stored in three-gallon containers. The DEM said the trees will fit in most cars.