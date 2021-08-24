DEM: Multiple Portuguese men o’ war spotted at East Matunuck

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is warning beachgoers after multiple Portuguese men o’ war were found at East Matunuck Beach on Monday.

As East Matunuck Beach reopens today, after being closed due to Tropical Storm Henri, the DEM is flying purple flags warning swimmers of the presence of dangerous marine life and to swim at their own risk.

The DEM says their current occurrence stems from the Gulf Stream bringing them up from southern waters and on southern Rhode Island shores by southerly winds.

“These marine events are short-lived and Tropical Storm Henri has also likely contributed,” the DEM posted on Twitter.

DEM staff will continue to monitor all ocean beaches.