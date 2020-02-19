DEM: Lack of snow this winter could lead to uptick in brush fires

Environment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is warning of the dangers this winter’s lack of snow could cause.

Rhode Island is well below average in snowfall for this winter. Since December 2019, just under 12 inches of snow has been recorded. The average by this top of year is typically double that.

“Once the leaves fall off the trees and there is no snow on the ground that allows sunlight to go on the forest floor which dries out the leaf litter, the pine needs or what we refer to as fine flashy fuels,” Rhode Island DEM Forest Ranger Ben Arnold said.

Arnold said without snow, hot embers from a fireplace or cigarette butts that aren’t properly discarded could cause brush fires.

“If you are enjoying these nice sunny days even though it is winter, just don’t be careless when you use fire,” Arnold said.

Arnold said they have already responded to several brush fires this winter.

The DEM is urging homeowners to take precautions and protect themselves against potential brush fires.

“Make sure that your gutters are cleaned out, make sure leaves aren’t up against your house, make sure there aren’t tree limbs overhanging over close proximity to your home,” Arnold said.

DEM’s Forest Fire Program is offering training to volunteer fire departments in Rhode Island.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com