EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With muzzleloader season about to begin and shotgun season a few weeks away, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) issued a reminder to deer hunters.

During the first two days of both seasons (Nov. 5–6 for muzzleloader, Dec. 3–4 for shotgun) all hunted deer must be brought to one of five state-run biological check stations.

The stations are open daily from 8 a.m. through 6 p.m.

Arcadia Management Area : Route 165, Ten Rod Road, Exeter

: Route 165, Ten Rod Road, Exeter Carolina Management Area : Pine Hill Road, Richmond

: Pine Hill Road, Richmond Durfee Hill Management Area : Reynolds Road (Route 94), Glocester

: Reynolds Road (Route 94), Glocester Great Swamp Management Area : 277 Great Neck Road, West Kingston

: 277 Great Neck Road, West Kingston Tiverton Rod and Gun Club: 1529 Fish Road, Tiverton

Any hunter who uses archery equipment must also pass through a check station, according to the DEM.

Deer taken on Block, Patience and Prudence islands must be reported using the DEM’s online licensing system.

The DEM also noted that hunters are required to obtain written permission every year for all deer hunting on private property.

For more information, visit the DEM’s website.