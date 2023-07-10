PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) has issued no-contact orders for three bodies of water in the state due to harmful blue-green algae blooms.

Those water bodies include:

Boone Lake (Exeter)

Thurston Gray Pond (Portsmouth)

Little Beach (Smithfield/Johnston)

Recreational activities such as paddling, boating, swimming and touching the water are prohibited under these orders.

Touching water containing blue-green algae can cause health issues from the toxins they produce. The DEM describes the blooms as looking like bright green paint or “pea soup” on the surface of the water. The water itself may also appear green.

If you suspect you’ve come into contact with a bloom, the Health Department recommends rinsing your skin with clean water as soon as possible. You should also wash your clothes and shower as soon as you get home.

Residents are encouraged to report any suspected blooms by contacting the DEM’s Office of Water Resources at 222-4700 or DEM.OWRCyano@dem.ri.gov. The DEM also requests photos, if possible.

For a full list of current affected rivers and ponds, visit the DEM’s blue-green algae page.